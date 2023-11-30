Telangana Assembly elections: NTR Junior, Allu Arjun cast their vote at Jubilee Hills

Both actors reached the polling stations soon after the polling commenced and stood in the queue along with other voters.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:01 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Telugu actors NTR junior and Allu Arjun cast their vote at Jubilee Hills here on Thursday.

While NTR Jr, his mother and wife cast votes at Obulreddy School, Allu Arjun cast his vote at BSNL Center.

Speaking after casting his vote Allu Arjun said, “”I request each and everyone of you to come and cast your vote responsibly”.

Music director MM Keeravani too cast his vote in Jubilee Hills.