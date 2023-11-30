Telangana Assembly Elections: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar Votes in Kondapur

Speaking after voting Sajjanar said that the right to vote is like a diamond weapon in a democratic system. The right to vote shows that our future is in our hands.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:15 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana senior IPS officer and TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar cast his vote along with his family members at the polling booth in Kondapur Chirec Public School in Kondapur.

He called upon all the voters to participate in the Telangana Assembly elections and exercise their right to vote.

Especially youth and educated people should consider voting as their responsibility and participate in polling, he said.