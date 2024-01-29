TSRTC to hire 3,000 employees

With rising passenger traffic, especially after the launch of free travel for women under the ‘Maha Lakshmi’ scheme and upcoming proposals to further expand the fleet, senior RTC officials have indicated that recruiting to strengthen the exiting services will be taken up.

By C. Romeo Published Date - 29 January 2024, 10:59 PM

Hyderabad: After many years, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is all set to start the process of recruiting nearly 3,000 employees, specifically aimed at facilitating services on recently established routes and new buses that are being procured, in a phased manner.

A decision has also been taken to implement compassionate appointments apart from recruiting bus drivers and conductors. Recently, the TSRTC revealed plans to offer 813 compassionate appointments and had, a few days ago, also handed over about 50 appointment letters to the deserving candidates from the kin of the employees who died.

The State government has already promised the TSRTC to carry out compassionate appointments, take up additional appointments, fill vacant posts and address outstanding problems faced by current employees.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the posts of bus drivers and conductors will be filled in the near future. This comes as part of the government’s focus to fill vacant positions across various departments.

“The TSRTC is expanding its fleet to meet the growing demand for public transport. With 1,325 diesel and 1,050 electric buses already in the pipeline, the corporation needs additional personnel to operate them efficiently,” Sajjanar said.

To ensure smooth operations and cater to the increased ridership, more drivers and conductors are required. While the specific date for the notification release is not yet known, Sajjanar assured that it will be released soon.

Overall, in the middle of a financial crisis, the government is keen on driving TSRTC to success and making bus travel better.