Telangana assembly polls: BRS follower Mahesh of Medchal extends support to Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Khammam: A physically challenged person and BRS follower D Mahesh of Medchal arrived in Khammam on Monday as part of his state-wide bike yatra in support of BRS in Assembly elections.

An admirer of BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mahesh, wishing for the success of BRS in upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana, took up Jana Chaitanya Yatra on a motorbike across the State with a slogan ‘Sare Kavaali-Kare Ravaali’.

He met the BRS Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar and extended his support to him. He expressed confidence that BRS was going to come to power for the third time with a thumping majority in the State.

Mahesh alleged that Congress candidate Tummala Nagewara Rao deceived Chandrashekhar Rao and joined the Congress to fulfil his selfish interests. But the people in Khammam would teach him a lesson by defeating him in the election, he said.

He said he took up the bike yatra to instill enthusiasm in the activists by visiting the districts for the victory of BRS. The BRS government has introduced many schemes for welfare and growth of persons with disabilities and the poorer sections hence the party should be supported.

The BRS candidate Ajay Kumar speaking at an Athmeeya Sammelanam accused Nageswara Rao of failing to develop Khammam city even though he was in politics for a long time. He said that rather ridiculously Nageswara Rao was taking credit for the development he had done.

He said that the Congress candidate has the mindset that he alone should develop and was spreading lies regarding development works executed by the BRS government.

