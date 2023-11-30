Telangana Assembly Polls: Medak district records high polling

While Medak district has recorded 82.05 percent, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts have recorded 73.85 percent and 77.19 percent respectively at 5 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Sangareddy: As per initial figures, the erstwhile Medak district has recorded the highest polling percentage in the State though the polling percentage had dipped in most of the constituencies compared to the last elections.

Except for a few stray incidents, polling went smoothly across the district. While Medak district has recorded 82.05 percent, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts have recorded 73.85 percent and 77.19 percent respectively at 5 pm.

However, the percentage of the polling will go up slightly as a few voters were waiting in the queue lines even after 5 pm. Dubbak constituency recorded the highest polling with 82.75 per cent approximately when the reports last came in. The constituency is held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) now. There was close fight between Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, contesting on BRS ticket and BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao.

Medak constituency recorded 85.30 per cent polling while Zaheerabad constituency recorded 79.84 and Narsapur constituency registered 78.89 per cent. Gajwel Constituency, from where Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was in the election fray, has recorded 76.17 per cent.

Andole constituency has recorded 76.12 per cent while Narayankhed registered 75.34 per cent. Siddipet Constituency, from where Finance Minister T Harish Rao has recorded 73.03 per cent while Sangareddy Constituency has registered 70.10 per cent. Patancheru Constituency, which had mostly urban population and part of the Constituency under the purview of GHMC, has recorded 69.72 per cent of polling which is lowest in the erstwhile Medak.

However, all the Constituencies have recorded a lower percentage than the polling percentage recorded in 2018.