Telangana Assembly session to be held for three days

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Hyderabad: The ongoing session of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly which commenced on Thursday, will be held for three days. A decision to this extent was taken during the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting held by Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The House will take up discussion on the heavy rain, floods and the rescue and relief works undertaken by the State government. A discussion on the welfare schemes being implemented in the State, also has been scheduled. In all, 10 bills are likely to be passed during the session, which is likely to be the last one before the Assembly elections to be held in December this year.

The State Assembly will pass three bills – Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) (Amendment Bill, the Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, for the second time. These bills were returned by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, following which the State government has decided to pass them again in the Assembly and re-send them to the Governor who will have to approve them this time.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and others attended the BAC meeting. Though Bhatti Vikramarka demanded that the session should be held for 20 days to debate various issues faced by the people, the State government turned down his demand.