Youngster from Jangaon completes cycling expedition to Kedarnath

Pagidipally Raju embarked on his journey on July 13 and reached Kedarnath on July 29 via Varanasi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:15 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Jangaon: In a rare combination of determination and devotion, a 19-year-old youngster from Jangaon has completed a cycling expedition covering over 4000 km from his hometown to the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Pagidipally Raju embarked on his journey on July 13 and reached Kedarnath on July 29 via Varanasi.

Raju, a devotee of Lord Shiva, embarked on this challenging and eco-friendly journey to the sacred temple, fueled by his love for cycling since childhood and his aversion to vehicular pollution. Armed with his trusty non-geared cycle, purchased two years ago for just Rs 17,500, Raju has undertaken several rides to various places in the past, including Vemulawada temple, Medaram tribal shrine, and even Maharashtra’s Raigad.

Sharing his motivations for choosing Kedarnath as his destination, Raju said that his devotion to Lord Shiva and his aspiration to join the Indian defence forces had prompted him to take up the journey.

During his expedition, Raju made a stop at Varanasi on July 19, where he offered prayers at a local temple before resuming his arduous pilgrimage towards Kedarnath. Along the way, he visited Karnaprayag and Guptkashi. At the Rudraprayag base camp, Raju had the privilege of meeting members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). From there, he walked for 50 km to reach Kedarnath.

During his journey, Raju has relied on the hospitality of petrol pumps and temples, seeking shelter during the nights as he pedals an impressive distance of 130 to 140 km each day. Upon successfully completing his expedition and returning home on August 3, Raju is set to pursue his studies. He will soon begin his first year of B.Com (computers) at a college in Jangaon. His parents run a hotel in the town.