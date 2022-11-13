Telangana athletes rule the roost at National Junior Athletics Championships

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:26 PM, Sun - 13 November 22

Hyderabad: Telangana athletes clinched five medals, including two gold, one silver and two bronze medals in the 37th Junior National Athletics Championships held in Guwahati, Assam, on Sunday.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) athletes Pranay bagged top honours in the triple jump event while Rajkumar settled for bronze in the hexathlon (100m, 1000m, Long jump, HighJump, Javelin and ShotPut).

Telangana State Sports School’s (TSSS) N Ruchita clinched gold in the U-20 100m hurdles. A Pranathi Lalithya bagged silver in the U-16 girls 80m hurdles. S Harshvardhan and SK Azaruddin won Medley Relay bronze in the U-16 boys category.

Earlier, Harshvardhan and Azaruddin clinched gold in the U-16 boys 100m and 300m events respectively.