Telangana: AV Ranganath new Warangal Police Commissioner

AV Ranganath was holding the charge of Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders posting AV Ranganath, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad, as Commissioner of Police, Warangal, in place of Tarun Joshi who has been asked to report to the DGP Telangana office.

Ranganath was holding the charge of Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) Hyderabad since around a year. He was instrumental in introducing several new measures in traffic management. The latest was the operation ROPE taken up across the city.