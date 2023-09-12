| Hps Records Comfortable 20 6 Win Over All Saints In Sgf Inter School Basketball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:08 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Participants of MGM school (green) and Boys Town School (red) in the action during the basketball game on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet recorded a comfortable 20-6 win over All Saints in the under-14 girls category of the basketball event at the 67th SGF Inter-School tournament in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

In the other matches, DPS Secunderabad downed St Peter’s, Bowenpally 14-2. St Francis School defeated St Anthony’s School 12-4.

MGM School won 10-6 against Boys Town School, while Holy Family School registered a 12-4 win over St Pious, Ramnagar 12-4.

Results: Basketball: U-14 Girls: HPS Begumpet 20 bt All Saints 6; DPS Secbad 14 bt St Peter’s, Bowenpally 2; St Francis School 12 beat St Anthony’s School 4; MGM School 10 bt Boys Town School 6; Holy Family School 12 beat St Pious, Ramnagar 4;

Volleyball: Quarterfinals: TSRS Boraband bt GBHS BR Bollarum 15-12,15-05; Army Public School bt Slate-The School 15-6, 15-9; St Anthony bt St Pious 15-04, 15-03; Pallavi Model School bt Holy Mary 15-11,15-11;

U-14: Girls: TMRIES Asif Nagar bt BVB Jubilee Hills 10-15, 15-14,15-13; St Pious High School bt Holy Mary 15-11, 15-12,15-13; St Anthony’s bt GBHS Tirulagery 15-13,15-6; St Francies bt Little Flower 15-3,15-5.

