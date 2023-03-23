Telangana BC study circle to provide free coaching for Group-I exams

A total of 200 candidates will be trained at the BC Study Circle located on the Osmania University campus from March 29

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:10 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Backward Classes Employability, Skill Development and Training Centre also known as BC Study Circles has invited applications for free coaching for Group-I services recruitment. A total of 200 candidates will be trained at the BC Study Circle located on the Osmania University (OU) campus from March 29.

Candidates having first class marks in intermediate and degree are eligible to apply.

Weightage will be given to candidates who qualified for Group-I Main earlier besides a weightage of 50 per cent for degree marks, 20 per cent each for intermediate and SSC marks will be allotted in the selection for the coaching programme, according to a press release.

Annual parental income of the applicants should be less than Rs.5 lakh. Interested candidates can submit an application along with attested copies of educational, income and caste certificates at the BC Study Circle, OU campus. For more details, contact 040-24071178 and 040-27077929.

