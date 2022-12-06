Telangana: BC Study Circles to provide free coaching to Police job aspirants

K Aloke Kumar on Tuesday said free coaching for Sub-Inspector of Police Main written recruitment examination would soon commence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

K Aloke Kumar on Tuesday said free coaching for Sub-Inspector of Police Main written recruitment examination would soon commence

Hyderabad: BC Study Circles Director K Aloke Kumar on Tuesday said free coaching for Sub-Inspector of Police Main written recruitment examination would soon commence at 15 BC Study Circles across the State.

Addressing the valedictory session on the free coaching programme for the police jobs organized at the BC Study Circle at Osmania University here, Aloke Kumar said the 15 BC Study Circles extended all required training for the physical efficiency test for over 2,000 candidates for police jobs recruitment free of cost.

Also Read Make effective use of BC Study Circles: Gangula Kamalakar to BC students

He said the BC Study Circles would provide necessary support starting from application to coaching till securing the job. Coaching coordinator Balakrishna also took part in the event which saw participation of over 300 candidates.