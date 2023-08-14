Warangal weavers thank Telangana Govt for Chenetha Health Card

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 06:10 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Pitta Ramulu at an expo organised on the occasion of National Handloom Day in New Delhi recently.

Warangal: Weavers from the erstwhile Warangal district are expressing their happiness following the State government’s announcement of the launch of the Chenetha Health Card scheme aimed at providing weavers with essential medical coverage, with an annual sum of Rs 25,000 allocated for each individual.

They say that no other State government across the nation has demonstrated such commitment to the welfare of weavers like Telangana. According to official sources, the erstwhile Warangal district houses 60 weavers’ societies encompassing 5,115 weavers operating on 5,297 looms.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Pitta Ramulu, a national award-winning weaver hailing from Kothawada in Warangal, expressed his satisfaction with this new scheme. He said weavers often encounter skin afflictions and respiratory ailments due to the inherent nature of their occupation. The advent of the Health Card scheme is poised to provide crucial medical assistance to address these concerns.

In addition to this, the State government has made a significant amendment to the ‘Nethanna Bima’ group insurance scheme, extending the upper age limit for eligibility from 59 to 75 years. This alteration will result in an additional 1,455 individuals benefiting from the scheme, supplementing the approximately 3,000 weavers from the former Warangal district who have already been covered since August 14, 2022. In instances of the natural or accidental demise of a weaver, a sum of Rs 5 lakh will be expeditiously deposited into the designated beneficiaries’ accounts within a span of 10 days.

To avail of these welfare measures, weavers are required to possess identification cards issued by the Telangana State Handloom Cooperative Society (TSCO).

Furthermore, the government has resolved to augment the immediate ex-gratia amount for TSCO members in the event of demise, raising it from Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000. This move is aimed at furnishing more substantial financial support during such unfortunate circumstances.

As part of the Telangana Chenetha Maggam Scheme, all existing pit looms will be substituted with frame looms, with each replacement incurring a cost of Rs 38,000.

Another weaver from Warangal, Boorla Ramesh expressed similar appreciation for the initiatives, highlighting their vital role in alleviating the financial distress faced by weavers.

