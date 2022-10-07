Telangana: BJP appoints assembly constituency in-charges

Published Date - 07:05 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

Hyderabad: With assembly polls scheduled to take place next year in the state, BJP state unit chief Bandi Sanjay on Friday appointed party in-charges for all the 119 assembly constituencies in the state.

According to BJP senior leaders, the appointment of in-charges for all the assembly constituencies a year ahead of scheduled assembly polls has been done to prepare the party cadres at the grassroots level.

The party has appointed a large number of senior party leaders and former MLAs as constituency in-charges to guide the local leaders in strengthening the party base in the constituencies, they added.

The BJP will be testing it’s strength in the upcoming Munugode assembly by-poll scheduled to be held on November 3.

The saffron party leadership is making all out efforts to win the by-poll to boost the morale of the cadres and to send a signal to the ruling TRS (BRS) that this time it would not be easy for it to win the polls.