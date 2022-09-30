KTR questions Opposition leaders over their role in Telangana movement

Published: Updated On - 10:22 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Hyderabad: Remembering the completion of 10 years for the Sagara Haram programme organised as part of the Telangana statehood movement on September 30 in 2012, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday fired salvos at the Opposition leaders who were making lot of noises in the recent past, over their absence during the crucial phase of movement. He reiterated that TRS has always been and will always remain the voice of people of Telangana.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Rama Rao said over one lakh people of Telangana raised ‘Jai Telangana’ slogan and participated in the ‘Sagara Haram’ event on this day under TRS chief and the then movement leader K Chandrashekhar Rao. He questioned the role of Opposition leaders like A Revanth Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, RS Praveen Kumar and YS Sharmila who make allegations against the TRS government every day, in the Telangana statehood movement. “After the State formation, many Opposition leaders started making sweeping remarks and cheap statements criticising the TRS government. Those who had no role in Telangana movement at any juncture and those who tried to subside the statehood movement, are now trying to woo the people of Telangana,” he said.

However, he stated that people were aware of the TRS role as well as the party president Chandrashekhar Rao’s role during the movement. “TRS is the only party that has remained committed to its people at any point of time. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership has always been the guiding force which helped us during the movement and also later in developing the State with good governance,” he added.

Further, the TRS working president also recalled completion of 16 years in public life during this September month. “Lots of memories from #Telangana agitation for 8 years followed by 8 plus years in Govt. Grateful to people of Telangana for their unstinting support & all the hardworking @trspartyonline grassroots leaders, (sic)” he tweeted. He shared throwback photographs from September 2006 during byelections in Karimnagar.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao also shared his memories of participating in the Sagara Haram programme where the Telangana people braved rubber bullets, tear gas shells and water canons. “Under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, we have not only achieved Telangana State, but also rewriting the history in terms of development by setting new benchmarks in all sectors,” he tweeted.