Telangana: BJP demands CBI probe into irregularities in procurement of paddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: Alleging large-scale irregularities in procurement of paddy and Custom Milled Rice (CMR), BJP Legislature Party Leader A Maheshwar Reddy said he would write to Centre to order a CBI probe into the irregularities in paddy procurement in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Maheshwar Reddy said he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI probe into the paddy procurement and send the details of the irregularities to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. “I will send all the details of the irregularities that have taken place in paddy procurement. I have proof of irregularities. I will enclose all the documents that will expose the nexus between the civil supplies officials, millers and contractors. CM should order a Judicial probe or constitute a committee to probe the issue,” he said.

Accusing Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy of forming a syndicate along with civil supplies senior officials, millers and contractors, the BJPLP leader alleged that a secret meeting was organised in a private hotel to sign an agreement to share the profits of the illegal procurement of paddy.