Telangana: BJP MLA flays govt for not inviting to BAC meeting

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:47 PM, Wed - 7 September 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP MLA M Raghunandhan Rao on Wednesday took exception to the State government’s attitude for conducting the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in the State Assembly here on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, Rao said an MLA from a particular party was invited for the BAC meeting in the State Assembly in united Andhra Pradesh. “Please tell us the rules to know how many members a party has to invite for the BAC meeting,” he asked.

He also sought to know whether the State government introduced any new rules based on which a party having three members would not be invited for the BAC meeting. From the tenures of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao to former Chief Minister K Rosaiah, the government invited the MLAs even if their party had at least one MLA, he said.

“Did the State government introduce any rules or pass a resolution in the State Assembly that MLAs of a particular party will be invited for the BAC meeting only if it has a specific number of MLAs?” Rao asked.

He said he was also ready for any debate with the Legislature Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on discussing the Assembly rules. He also took exception to the government’s intention to issue notice to BJP MLA Etala Rajender for making remarks against the Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy during media interaction on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.