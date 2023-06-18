I gave up my favourite sport cricket, stayed away from social media, says JEE topper Chidvilas

Chidvilas was crowned the all-India topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results. He scored 341 out of 360 marks

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 08:35 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Hyderabad: His will to succeed was such that Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy gave up his favourite cricket and stayed away from social media for the last two years.

The 17-year-old remained steadfast to his avowed goal and his hard work and focus yielded desired results — Chidvilas was crowned the all-India topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2023 results announced on Sunday. He scored 341 out of 360 marks.

“My focus has only been on JEE preparation. I stayed away from social media for two-years. I was not much into mobile phone use as well. I stopped playing cricket also but played foosball to relieve the stress,” Chidvilas Reddy said, adding he wants to pursue BTech Computer Science Engineering at IIT-Bombay.

A native of Nagarkurnool district, he studied around 10-12 hours a day and said he found the JEE Advanced to be much easier this year and expected a rank in the top 10. “I used to allot time slots for each subject and stick to the plan. During the night, I used to revise the Chemistry subject,” he said.

Chidvilas Reddy took tips and tricks of solving mathematics problems from his father V Rajeshwar Reddy, who is working as a teacher at UPS Madgul in Ranga Reddy district. His mother Nagalaxmi teaches at Government Primary School Madgul.

Sharing his secrets of success, the youngster advises the JEE aspirants to select a set of books and stick to them and take as many mock tests as possible.

“The aspirants must stay focused on whatever they do, no matter how much time they allot. Allot study hours for subjects and during the allotted time, do not do anything else but focus on the subject. After completing the slot time, one can take a break for half an hour,” he said.

Joyous at his son’s achievement, a beaming Rajeshwar Reddy said Chidvilas used to wake up early in the morning and start his preparation, which would go into till the night. “My boy’s efforts, determination and perseverance have borne fruits,” he added.