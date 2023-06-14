This 42-year-old with seven degrees aces TS ECET 2023

Hyderabad: After successfully pursuing BSc, MSc, MTech in Computer Science, BTech and MTech in Civil Engineering, a 42-year-old has now topped the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2023 in BSc Mathematics. Meet Srinivasa Reddy Ayuluri, a practicing advocate with seven professional degrees to his credit, who is now set to take up BTech in Computer Science and Engineering with Artificial Intelligence as specialisation.

In the TS ECET 2023 results announced by TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri on Tuesday, Srinivasa Reddy secured 82 marks and topped the test. A native of Kothagudem district, Reddy secured 24th rank in ECET held in 2012 and went on to pursue BTech in Civil Engineering followed by MTech in Civil Engineering in 2015-17.

Prior to this, he completed BSc Mathematics in 2002 and MSc in 2004 and worked as faculty in electronics. His quench for pursuing more professional courses continued as he took up MTech in Computer Science and MSc Psychology programmes between 2005 and 2009.

After completing MTech Civil engineering degree in 2017, he took admission to LLB programme and completed the same from Osmania University, and is now a practicing advocate. “I did not expect to top the test. I love mathematics and problem-solving. I am more into programming and coding. So, I decided to pursue BTech CSE in AI. I am also planning to pursue further higher education from foreign universities. Previously, I taught physics and electronics subjects in private engineering colleges,” Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’.

A total of 22,454 candidates took the test in 11 subjects and 93.07 per cent have been declared qualified. Girls secured a higher qualifying percentage than boys. As many as 15,636 boys appeared and 92.19 per cent qualified, while 6,818 girls appeared and 95.10 per cent qualified. Other subject toppers were – V Shankar (Chemical Engineering), V Shravani (Pharmacy), K Kamal (Mining Engineering), Adari Purna Chandra Sekhar (Metallurgical Engineering), K Phani Sankara Anirudh (Mechanical Engineering), K Praful (EIE), Arshiya Jasmeen (EEE), Purma Akanksha (ECE), Annam Akshara (CSE), and M Sathwik (Civil Engineering).

