Telangana buildings in AP possession: Officials asked to initiate take over

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 July 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to initiate measures for taking over the buildings in Hyderabad which were still in the possession of the Andhra Pradesh government.

These directions come a day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed a meeting with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss pending bifurcation issues and others. Information pertaining to all the buildings, including Lake View Guest House, Ministers and MLAs Quarters in Adarsh Nagar, Basheerbagh, Kundanbagh, Greenlands and Manjeera Guest House should be prepared, the Minister told officials during a meeting here.

With Hyderabad ceasing to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh since June 2 this year, efforts were being intensified by both State governments to stake claim over ownership of different structures. The Andhra Pradesh government has reportedly demanded a share in 12 institutions and buildings that were neither listed in Schedule IX or X of the AP Reorganisation Act. The Vaidhya Vidhana Parishad at Koti, HACA Bhavan and Hermitage building in Adarsh Nagar were among a few buildings in which the AP Government is claiming a share.

A few days back, the Chief Minister had also directed the officials to prepare a list of assets in Hyderabad that need to be taken back from the Andhra Pradesh government. As the AP Chief Minister wanted to convene a meeting with Revanth Reddy here on Saturday, officials are hopeful that a few issues would be resolved amicably without any further delay.