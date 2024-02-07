Andhra Pradesh DSC 2024 notification out, Check details here

The exam will be conducted from March 15 to 30 in two sessions (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). The admit will be issued on March 3.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 February 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday has issued DSC notification to fill 6,100 vacant teacher posts in the state.

Of the total 6,100 vacancies, 2,280 are for SGT posts, 2,299 for School Assistant posts, 1, 264 for TGT posts and 215 for PGT posts.

Also Read Chandrababu Naidu to discuss tripartite alliance with BJP

A detailed notification will be released on February 12, 2024.

The registration process will begin from February 12.

The last for the application is Febraury 22.

The exam will be conducted from March 15 to 30 in two sessions (9:30 AM to 12:00 Noon and 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM). The admit will be issued on March 3.