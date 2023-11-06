Andhra Pradesh changes Diwali holiday from Nov 12 to Nov 13

Monday, Nov 6, 2023
Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued orders on Monday, declaring November 13 as a public holiday

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 05:49 PM, Mon - 6 November 23
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued a notification changing the Diwali festival holiday to November 13.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy issued orders on Monday, declaring November 13 as a public holiday.

According to orders issued earlier, November 12 Sunday was mentioned as Diwali holiday. But now, a few changes were made in the list of public holidays and optional holidays and in the process, November 13 was declared as a public holiday instead of an optional holiday.

