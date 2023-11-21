AP to approach Supreme Court against Chandrababu bail

The High Court which has changed the temporary bail granted on health grounds, into the full fledged bail, also relaxed the conditions with respect to his taking part in rallies and meetings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:11 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to approach the Supreme Court against the AP High Court verdict granting bail to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam.

The High Court which has changed the temporary bail granted on health grounds, into the full fledged bail, also relaxed the conditions with respect to his taking part in rallies and meetings.

However, the state government opines that the High Court has acted against the norms set by the apex court with respect to the bail petition as it had referred to some aspects which Chandrababu had never raised. This was unwarranted for granting bail while the investigation was still on, it feels. Also, the Telugu Desam Party would use the verdict to stall further probe in the skill development scam, for, already the accused were not cooperating with the CID in the investigation, it points out.