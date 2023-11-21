EFLU to collaborate with AP govt to offer foreign language training

Principal Secretary to AP Govt. S Suresh Kumar said the AP government is keen to build sustainable and long term collaboration with the EFLU in offering foreign language training courses to students.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:38 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) will soon collaborate with the Andhra Pradesh government to offer training in select foreign languages to students and other skilled people.

As a first step in this direction, a delegation led by Principal Secretary to AP Government (Skill Development and Training Department, and School Education Commissioner) S Suresh Kumar on Tuesday who visited the EFLU campus here held discussions with Vice Chancellor Prof. E Suresh Kumar to explore the possibilities of collaboration and work out modalities for a MoU.

Prof. Suresh Kumar said the EFLU is ready to offer training to students and other skilled workforce, interested in working abroad, in foreign languages such as German, French, Spanish, Korean, Japanese etc.

Suresh Kumar said the AP government is keen to build sustainable and long term collaboration with the EFLU in offering foreign language training courses to students, teacher trainers, and the skilled workforce.