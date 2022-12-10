Telangana Cabinet clears proposals for over 7,000 posts in various departments

State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, also gave its nod for establishment of new offices

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet on Friday took major decisions to improve the functioning of the Roads and Buildings Department, to crack down on drug cartels by reinforcing the State Police and to strengthen BC welfare residential educational institutions.

The Cabinet, which approved reorganisation and decentralisation of power in the R&B department to cater to the increasing demand to consistently improve the road conditions, sanctioned 472 additional posts of various ranks, while 3,966 posts would be filled up in various wings of the State police.

As for BC welfare, 2,591 new posts were sanctioned in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions. These posts were for four junior colleges, 15 degree colleges and 33 residential schools which commenced operations this academic year.

The State Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, also gave its nod for establishment of new offices, release of additional funds and several other proposals put forward by the R&B department to simplify work flow and responsibilities. The Cabinet also empowered officials to take up various repair and reconstruction works during emergency situations.

The 472 additional posts approved in the R&B department include three new Chief Engineer (CE) posts, 12 Superintendent Engineer (SE) posts, 13 Executive Engineer (EE) posts, 102 deputy EE posts, 163 assistant EE posts, 28 divisional accounts officer posts and many technical and non-technical staff posts. The Cabinet also directed the department to undertake the recruitment process and complete the promotion process at the earliest.

The new offices and infrastructure approved include three CE offices, 10 circle offices, 13 division offices and 79 sub-division offices covering roads, buildings, electrical and National Highways wings within the department. It also cleared proposals for allocation of additional funds for the current fiscal and sanctioned Rs.1,865 crore for periodic road repair works.

The Cabinet sanctioned Rs.635 crore for repair and reconstruction of roads in the event of roads being cut off and washed away during natural calamities.

Another Rs 129 crore per year will be allocated to enable officials in the ranks of CE to DEE take up works without awaiting for approvals. They were also empowered to allot works on nomination basis in case of emergencies.

Accordingly, the DEE is allowed to sanction works costing upto Rs.2 lakh each with an annual limit of Rs 25 lakh, EEE upto Rs.25 lakh each (annual limit of Rs.1.5 crore), SE upto Rs.50 lakh each (annual limit of Rs.2 crore) and CE upto Rs.1 crore (annual limit of Rs.3 crore), using their discretion.

It was also decided to empower officials of the Buildings division with similar powers to act in case of emergencies.