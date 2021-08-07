Telangana: Cabinet panel to prepare ‘ideal’ policy for Covid orphans

The first meeting of the committee, chaired by Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, was conducted

Hyderabad: A Cabinet Sub-Committee constituted to find out the number of children, who completely became orphans after the death of their parents due to Covid-19, has decided to prepare an ideal and comprehensive policy to take care of these children till they become adults and recommend the same to the State government.

The first meeting of the committee, chaired by Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod, was conducted at Dr Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute of Telangana here on Saturday.

The State government was looking the issue pertaining to the orphan children on humanitarian grounds and it would bear whatever cost required for taking care of the orphan children. The committee took a unanimous decision to prepare a policy, which should be an ideal for other States in the country.

“Telangana is already a role model for many States in various fields and the upcoming policy, will be better than the existing policies ensuring that it is free from all legal issues also,” said Satyavathi Rathod.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy also participated in the meeting.

