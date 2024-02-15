Telangana: CAG audit report on Kaleshwaram Project tabled

CAG reports on General, Social and Economic Sectors for the year ended March 2021 was also tabled on the day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India reports on its performance audits pertaining to the Kaleshwaram Project, Direct Benefit Transfer Scheme ‘Aasara pensions’ in Telangana for the year ending March 31, 2021 and Public Sector undertakings for the same period were tabled in the house on Thursday.

CAG reports on General, Social and Economic Sectors for the year ended March 2021 was also tabled on the day. The State Finances Audit Report for the year ended March 2022 given by the Accountant General (Audit) Telangana, Hyderabad was also tabled.

