Telangana in need of more dialysis machines

The dialysis centre in Koratla assembly constituency is in need of more dialysis machines, insisted MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 05:25 PM

File pic

Hyderabad: The dialysis centre in Koratla assembly constituency is in need of more dialysis machines, insisted MLA Kalvakuntla Sanjay on Thursday. Drawing the attention of the government to the growing concern of the dialysis patients in his constituency through a zero hour mention in the Assembly, he said patients were often found to be on long wait for the turn. They cannot afford to skip their scheduled sessions as it would have long term impact, he said.

Enhanced bonus for milk producers

BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy appealed to the government to release the dues pending for the last two months to the milk producers in his Jangaon Assembly constituency and elsewhere in the State. He said the bonus to the milk producers enhanced by the previous BRS government was also not being paid by the new government. Some of the firms collecting milk from the producers had kept the payments due to them on hold citing quality issues.

Dalit Bandhu second installment

Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy appealed to the government to release the second installment of Dalit Bandhu. He said two of the beneficiaries of the scheme Srinivas and Amala had attempted to die by suicide after being uncertain of the release of the Dalit Bandhu funds. The scheme was implemented in saturation mode extending the benefits to as many as 18,021 dalit beneficiaries. The second installment is due to 2800 of them.

He also appealed to the Congress government to release its job calendar to recruit for the two lakh jobs announced by the government in addition to 2,32,308 jobs given by the previous BRS government. Thanking the government for giving job letters to the 15,750 candidates appointed newly in the medical and health and other departments, he stressed that they were the jobs given by the BRS government and the present government should not claim credit.

Regular VC for Telangana University

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Satyanarayana pointed out that the condition in some of the government schools in his constituency was deteriorating. There are schools that had just two or three washrooms for over 350 students. He wanted the government to release special funds for the development of government schools.

He also wanted the government to appoint a regular vice chancellor for the Telangana University. The Registrar of the university was expressing his helplessness in the absence of a regular vice chancellor whenever the students approached him for redressal of their grievances. He also urged the government to open one more girls hostel in the university campus.

Revenue division in Dubbak need of the hour

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy appealed to the Chief Minister to announce a revenue division in the constituency. The government should complete all the ongoing works without adopting any partial approach. The protocol issues being faced by the opposition MLAs should be addressed. The sitting MLAs should be given due importance. The previous BRS government had given due importance to his predecessor, who happened to be from the BJP. The constituency development funds that were already sanctioned were being kept on hold.