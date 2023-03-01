| Telangana Charitable Trust Comes To Rescue Of Orphans In Asifabad

Telangana: Charitable trust comes to rescue of orphans in Asifabad

Devara Vinod Yuvasena Charitable Trust handed over financial aid, LPG stove and cylinder to two orphaned kids

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Members of Devara Vinod Yuvasena Charitable Trust hands over financial aid and stove, LPG cylinder to two orphaned kids at Chowka village in Dahegaon mandal on Wednesday.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Members of Devara Vinod Yuvasena Charitable Trust, a voluntary organization, came to the rescue of two orphaned kids at Chowka village in Dahegaon mandal on Wednesday.

Devara Vinod, the founder of the trust handed over financial aid, LPG stove and cylinder to the kids. He stated that they extended the support to the children upon learning through newspapers. He stated that the trust was organising a slew of charity programmes and was helping the needy.

The members later gave a volleyball kit to youngsters of Guvvalagudem village in Kaghaznagar mandal.