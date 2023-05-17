Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari to head panel for Formation Day celebrations

The 10th Formation Day of Telangana will be celebrated on a grand scale for 21 days from June 2 showcasing the progress achieved by the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:15 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari. File Photo.

Hyderabad: The State government has constituted a committee for organizing the State Formation Day celebrations to be held for 21 days from June 2.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari will head the panel and the Special Chief Commissioner, I and PR, Arvind Kumar, will be the convenor.

KV Ramana, advisor to Government and Deshapati Srinivas, MLC and senior officials of different departments will be part of the committee as its members. The 10th Formation Day of the State will be celebrated on a grand scale for 21 days from June 2 showcasing the progress achieved by the State in all fronts during the last nine years.

