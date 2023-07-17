Telangana: Childless couple consume pesticide, die after 7 days

A childless couple, who allegedly consumed pesticide on July 10 at Hymad Nagar in Narsapur, died seven days later while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:48 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Neerdi Lakshman and Rani.

According to Narsapur Police, the couple, Neerudi Lakshman (30) and Rani (27), were married for seven years. Despite visiting a number of doctors during the last seven years, they did not have a child. The couple used to share the same with their relatives and neighbours everyday. The duo allegedly consumed a weed control herbicide at their residence on July 10. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where they died on Monday after battling for life for seven days.

A case has been registered.

