Sangareddy: Two persons end life in separate incidents at Patancheru

Addiction to online games, and subsequent financial losses, allegedly drove a man to death by suicide in Patancheru

17 July 23

Sangareddy: Addiction to online games, and subsequent financial losses, allegedly drove a man to death by suicide in Patancheru town on Monday.

Patancheru ASI Surendar Reddy said the man Kuncharam Sai Kumar, 26, was found hanging in his residence. His body was later shifted to the Patancheru Area Hospital for autopsy. A case was registered.

In a separate incident, a 23-year-old painter, who was reportedly addicted to liquor, was found hanging in his rented house in Muthangi under the Patancheru Police Station limits on Sunday. Devaboyina Mani Kumar of Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, was found dead by his friend Nancharaiah late on Sunday. Police are investigating.