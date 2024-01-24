Telangana CM Revanth gets new convoy, security officers replaced

Changes were made in Revanth Reddy's security team, with the security officers who served under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao being replaced by new personnel

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 08:47 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy got a new convoy of vehicles, replacing the previous white vehicles with black Toyota Fortuner SUVs. Changes were made in his security team as well, with the security officers who served under former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao being replaced by new personnel.

Ever since he took charge as the second Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy has been using his personal SUV for commuting in Hyderabad. Other vehicles including those from the convoy of former Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao were also used as part of the new Chief Minister’s convoy. However, the Intelligence Security Wing officials suggested that the Chief Minister buy new vehicles for his convoy.

Accordingly, around nine vehicles were inducted into the Chief Minister’s convoy. While they were all actually white in colour, they were painted black following instructions from the Chief Minister.

The State government has extended these changes to the intelligence wing as well, replacing the entire staff who worked during Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure with new personnel.