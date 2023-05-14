Telangana Govt plans to provide Ragi java in breakfast, millets for lunch to govt schools’ students

07:20 AM, Sun - 14 May 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: To ensure the government and local body school students do not begin their classes on an empty stomach, the State government is drawing plans to provide them breakfast with nutritious Ragi java, from the next academic year.

According to a top official of the Education department, Ragi java made by mixing jaggery is being explored to be added to students’ diet menu in the government and local body schools. Ragi which is high in dietary fibre, aids in easy digestion of the food besides providing protein and minerals required for the body.

Breakfast is the most important meal to kick start a day. However, some government school students, mostly from economically weaker sections, were found skipping their breakfast as their parents leave for labour or farm work early in the morning. Some government schools with the help of the trusts and NGOs have already initiated offering free breakfast to its students.

While the State government has already been providing mid-day meals on all school working days, Ragi java as breakfast once implemented will be a boon for students.

Meanwhile, the government is also exploring the possibilities of including millets in the mid-day meal scheme. The millets are likely to be served to high school students once or twice in a week.

Presently, students are being provided fine rice, dal, sambar, vegetable curry, legume vegetable curry and special rice like vegetable biryani, bagara rice and pulihora as part of the mid-day meal scheme. To ensure that students get adequate proteins and nutrients, the State government has providing, an egg thrice a week.

