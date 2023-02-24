Telangana committed to quality power supply to farmers: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar said the State government would ensure quality power to farmers across the State.

Speaking after laying foundations for sub-stations to be developed with Rs.5.5 crore in Thigalaguttapalli and Khazipur villages in Karimnagar constituency on Friday, Kamalakar said besides addressing low voltage problems, steps were also taken to meet the growing demand for power. New sub-stations were being established based on demand, he said.