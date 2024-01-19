Telangana Congress defends deals with Adani Group

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said CM Revanth Reddy met with Gautam Adani for the people’s cause, unemployed youth and industrial growth.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:59 PM

File photo of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: Defending the State government’s deals with Adani Group for setting up different units, the Telangana Congress said the investments would help the poor and unemployed in the State. Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani for the people’s cause, unemployed youth and industrial growth.

It was common for ministers to meet industrialists. Have not the BRS Government Ministers meet industrialists in the past? he asked while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday hit out at the Congress government, pointing out how Revanth Reddy, who earlier criticised Adani as a benefactor of the BJP, was now rubbing shoulders with the businessman at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Countering the BRS working president’s comments, the Tourism Minister alleged that the BRS had supported the Bharatiya Janata Party in getting the Bills, including the GST, Farm laws and others passed in the Parliament.

“Chief Minister met Adani seeking investments and generating employment in the State” Jupally Krishna Rao said, adding that Congress government was committed to implement the six guarantees.

The Tourism Minister stated that BRS leaders were scared to contest the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. “The BRS will forfeit deposits in the Parliament elections and it was trying to stitch an alliance with BJP,” Jupally Krishna Rao charged.

Post parliament elections, the BRS would lose its significance in the State and already many leaders were quitting the party. Unable to stomach this, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao were criticizing the Congress government to safeguard BRS leaders, he said.

The Minister further maintained that the Congress government would prove into all irregularities, especially Kaleshwaram and Mission Bhagiratha committed by the past BRS government.

Coming down heavily on the BRS leaders for demanding supply of water for the second crop, the Minister pointed out that due to poor rainfall there was no water in Nagarjuna Sagar.

“How can water be supplied for second crop when there was no water in Krishna basin,” Jupally Krishna Rao said.

Meanwhile, former MP V Hanumanth Rao too found fault with BRS for criticizing the State government over Adani investments. The Chief Minister had gone to Davos to secure investments for the State and it was not a personal trip, he said.