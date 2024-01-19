BJP asks Congress to make its stand clear on Adani

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Prabhakar said Revanth Reddy was very critical about Adani and even called him names and now after coming to power he was joining hands with his companies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: Describing Congress as a hypocritic party, former MLA and State BJP spokesperson NVSS Prabhakar alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who criticised Adani before elections was now hobnobbing with him in Davos.

Telangana government had signed four MoUs related to Rs.12,500 crore worth investments into the State with Adani Group in Davos and the Chief Minister needs to explain his party’s stand on Adani, he said. “Congress fights Adani in Delhi and works together in Telangana. This is purely opportunistic politics,”he said.

Stating that all the MoUs signed during economic forum meet in Davos never materialised, he wanted to know what happened to MoUs signed worth Rs. 21,000 crore during former Minister KT Rama Rao’s visit to Davos.

Declare January 22 as Public Holiday:

Stating that the entire nation was eagerly waiting for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the senior BJP leader urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to declare January 22 as public holiday so that the people could take part and witness various rituals being organised on that day.