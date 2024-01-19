BJP, Congress are hand-in-glove with each other: KTR

KT Rama Rao also questioned the sudden cooperation by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked party leaders to expose the false promises made by Congress ahead of Telangana Assembly elections. He accused both BJP and Congress of having a clandestine understanding and hence, not holding each other accountable for their mistakes.

Addressing the Lok Sabha elections preparatory meeting on Medak Parliamentary constituency at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, Rama Rao questioned the sudden cooperation by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy with Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani. He pointed out that even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani as the same, Revanth Reddy is entering into business agreements with the latter at Davos.

“The true colours of the Congress and BJP leaders are getting exposed after the elections. Otherwise, Adani who did not set foot in Telangana as long as K Chandrashekhar Rao was the Chief Minister, how he entered into agreement with the Congress government to invest in Telangana?” he questioned.

The BRS working president criticised the Congress and the BJP for terming BRS as the B-team of their respective opponents, while BJP national general secretary gave an open call for collaboration between the Congress and the BJP, to defeat the BRS in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rama Rao reiterated that the Congress government must deliver all its 420 promises, not just six guarantees. He expressed apprehensions that the assurances were given with dubious intentions. He criticised the Congress leaders’ contradictory statements on crop loan waivers, unemployment doles and others, questioning their commitment to fulfill their electoral promises.

Highlighting BRS’ historical success in Medak Parliamentary constituency, he stated that BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao and former Minister T Harish Rao turned Medak into a BRS stronghold. He exuded confidence that the party can win the Medak constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He reiterated that only BRS fights for the State’s interests. He urged the party activists not to get disappointed and instead, work with more vigour, exposing the false propaganda of the Congress.