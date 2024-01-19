CM Revanth Reddy concludes Davos trip with deals worth Rs.40,232 crore

The team led by the Chief Minister and the Industries Minister had met over 200 major business houses and leaders in three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 January 2024, 06:41 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu’s three-day trip to Davos concluded with a record investments deals worth Rs.40,232 crore. This is nearly double the investments the State secured last year at Davos.

“It is a great delight for us that coming to Davos and meeting business leaders from all over the world, we were able to convince them with our vision and get record investments for our State,” Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said at the conclusion of the trip.

Investments and growth should to go hand in hand for the State to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments would be a continuous endeavour for us, he said, adding “I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana,”

The investment concluded positively with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions.

During his two addresses at the CET forums as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum (WEF) dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, the Chief Minister stood up strongly for the small and marginal farmers. He urged world leaders to collaborate and transform farming into a profitable activity.

At another meeting, the Chief Minister pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the Medical Tourism capital of Asia, and provide western nations, including USA and several European countries, a destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.

He stressed on making healthcare universal and affordable. He also shared his vision of using digital technologies to take top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.

The global business leaders, including all major Indian entrepreneurs, who met and discussed investment opportunities with the Chief Minister, strongly and unequivocally endorsed the new Telangana government’s business vision.