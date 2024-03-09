Telangana: Congress govt reminded of 100 day deadline to implement promises

Published Date - 9 March 2024

Hyderabad: Former MLC Pathuri Sudhakar Reddy and former chairman of Telangana Employees JAC, Devi Prasad, on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy implement the promises made by the Congress to government employees well before the Model Code of Conduct came into effect for the ensuing parliamentary polls.

Addressing a joint news conference at Telangana Bhavan, they reminded him that the new government would be completing 100 days in the State on March 17. Unless the assurances given by the government were fulfilled before the deadline, people would lose faith in it, they said.

Four DAs were due to the employees in the State. A decision was taken by the previous BRS government in favour of releasing the DAs. But because of the MCC that came into force with the notification of the Assembly polls, it could not be implemented, they said, pointing out the Congress had assured in its manifesto that the employees’ DAs would be released immediately.

Employees in different departments were not getting salaries on the first of the month. Over 12,660 NREGS staff too were among them. Some 17000 employees of the National Health Mission were not getting salaries. Payment of supplementary bills was also getting delayed. Former Minister Harish Rao’s comments were distorted by some in this regard. Harish Rao had never hurt the employees. As Finance Minister, he had helped employees resolve their issues, they said.

Sudhakar Reddy also asked the Chief Minister to pay focused attention to the Education department by appointing an Education Minister on priority. Salaries were not being paid to teachers in schools in different areas. The government was expected to respond with a sense of urgency to fill teacher post vacancies in model schools, he added.