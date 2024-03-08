CM Revanth Reddy to lay foundation for elevated corridor on Saturday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 09:21 PM

Artistic impression of the elevated corridor.

Hyderabad: The State government is constructing an elevated corridor from Paradise junction to Military Dairy Farm road via Tadbund and Bowenpally junctions on National Highway 44 covering 5.3 kms. The structure would be constructed at a cost of Rs.1,580 crore. On the same elevated corridor, Metro rail line would be constructed in the future making it a double-decker corridor.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will be laying foundation for the structure at Kandlakoya on Saturday. Of the 5.3 kms structure, 4.6 kms will be elevated and 0.6 kms would be a tunnel. The six-lane corridor will have 131 pillars. To ensure smooth flow of traffic, two ramps will also be constructed on either side of the structure near Bowenpally junction. Once the elevated corridor works are completed, metro rail line works would be taken up.

Considering the regular traffic jams and hardships being faced by motorists on Medchal, Kamareddy, Adilabad route from Secunderabad, the State government had proposed the elevated corridor. But the works could not be taken up due to the delay in allotment of defense lands.

During a meeting with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on January 5 early this year, the Chief Minister had urged him to allocate the defense lands, besides permitting construction of elevated corridor. Accordingly, the Defense Ministry issued orders allotting the lands on March 1.

Elevated corridor details

– Total corridor length: 5.3 kms

– Elevated portion: 4.6

– Underground tunnel: 0.6 kms

– Piers: 131

– Total land required: 73.16 acres

– Defense lands: 55.85 acres

– Private lands: 8.41 acres

– Land for tunnel: 8.90 acres