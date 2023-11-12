Telangana Congress Leader Palwai Sravanthi Joins BRS

By IANS Updated On - 03:40 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leader and spokesperson Palwai Sravanthi, who resigned from the party after being denied ticket to contest the Assembly elections, joined the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday.

Sravanthi resigned on Saturday. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao welcomed her into the party at a programme held at the BRS headquarters, Telangana Bhavan.

Sravanthi, daughter of senior Congress leader Palwai Goverdhan Reddy, said leaving the Congress party was not an easy decision but she remembered the words of her late father that a person should not stay where he does not get the respect.

Srvavanthi had contested as the Congress candidate from Munugode constituency last year in the by-election caused by the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who had entered the fray as a BJP candidate.

Rajagopal Reddy, who lost the bypoll to BRS candidate, returned to Congress party recently and secured the ticket from the same constituency to contest the November 30 election.

She sent a letter to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, stating that ever since Revanth Reddy was imported into the party, he had been scripting its end in spirit, nullifying the values and principles that the party stood for.

K. Prabhakar Reddy, who won the bypoll and is contesting again as the BRS candidate, was also present on the occasion of Sravanthi joining the BRS.

KTR said it was unfortunate that the Congress did not give due respect to Sravanthi, whose father had served the Congress from the times of Jawaharlal Nehru.

The BRS leader said that nobody knows why Rajgopal Reddy quit the Congress, joined the BJP, forced the by-election and why he returned to the Congress party.