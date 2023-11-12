Bandi’s faux pas reveals BJP-Congress secret deal

"We don't mind if you do not vote for a Congress candidate. But do not vote for BRS. What does it mean? Indirectly they are asking their men to support BJP," Sanjay told a news channel during an interview.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:36 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

Hyderabad: The secret understanding between the BJP and the Congress has been once again exposed by BJP national general secretary and party Karimnagar candidate for the upcoming assembly polls, Bandi Sanjay‘s claim that Congress has asked its supporters and cadres not to vote for BRS and support BJP candidate in Karimnagar.

“We don’t mind if you do not vote for a Congress candidate. But do not vote for BRS. What does it mean? Indirectly they are asking their men to support BJP,” Sanjay told a news channel during an interview.

The video of Bandi Sanjay speaking about Congress and BJP secret understanding has gone viral on different social media platforms with people raising questions about their credibility.

A netizen Nayini Anurag Reddy posted on social media platform X , “Karimnagar BJP candidate and former T-BJP head, Bandi Sanjay, explicitly states that Congress is internally supporting him. Congress has compromised and surrendered to BJP in key places. They have fielded weak candidates against Raja Singh, Arvind, Bandi Sanjay and many.”

Another Arjun posted “Congress is headed by a former RSS guy turning it into CongRSS. A TDP apprentice. So I’m not surprised by his statement.”