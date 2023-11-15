Telangana: Dasoju Sravan slams Revanth Reddy

BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said that Revanth's craving for cheap publicity had only helped in exposing his immaturity and arrogance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

Hyderabad: Launching a blistering attack on TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for his vain bid to mislead the public on the 24 hour free power provided by the BRS government in the State, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said on Wednesday that the Congress leader’s craving for cheap publicity had only helped in exposing his immaturity and arrogance.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the PCC chief had failed to raise his stature above the level of the ‘Dandupalayam gang leader’. The PCC chief had dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to prove the 24 hour power supply to the farmers, but he lacked stature for any sort of open debate with a visionary like Chandrashekhar Rao on power issues.

Sravan wanted the PCC chief to know for himself whether the BRS government was providing round the clock power supply to the farmers or not by grabbing the transmission lines in Kamareddy constituency. Reminding him that he was once rejected by the electorate of the Kodangal assembly constituency, he said Revanth Reddy would discarded in both Kodangal and Kamareddy this time.

The people of Telangana were watchful of the PCC chief’s behaviour and actions and they would certainly teach him a befitting lesson, he asserted. “There was crisis in power sector before 2014 and farmers, industries, manufacturers and general public faced severe hardships.. But after BRS came to power, Chief Minister had completely transformed the power sector and ensured 24-hour supply of free power to farmers and quality electricity to industries and all households.

He pointed out that when Chandrashekhar Rao assumed office as the Chief Minister, the total installed capacity of power generation was 7778 MW and it rose to 18,453 MW by 2023. The solar power generation increased from 74 MW in 2014 to 5,741 MW by 2023. The power distribution system was streamlined totally spending a whopping Rs 22,500 crore.

The commissioning of power new plants such as Jaipur Power Plant (800 MW), Jurala-Pulichintala (360 MW), Bhadradri Power Station (1080 MW) and Damaracherla plant (4,000 MW) helped in achieving a big turnaround in the power sector.