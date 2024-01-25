| Telangana Dca Cracks Down On Illegal Sale Of Medicines Disguised As Food Products

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 January 2024, 07:21 PM

Hyderabad: Drug inspectors from TS Drugs Control Administration (TSDCA) detected manufacturing of medicines in the guise of ‘food products/ nutraceuticals’ and being sold illegally to the medical shops.

The seized medicines Glucosamine, Methyl sulfonyl methane and Diacerein Tablet, Pregabalin and Methylcobalamin Capsules were being manufactured falsely under a food license at SL Health Care at IDA Prashanthi Nagar, Kukatpally and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

During the raid, DCA officials found the firm illegally manufactured and sold two products ORTHO- D (Glucosamine 750 mg, Methyl Sulfonyl Methane 250mg and Diacerin 50 mg Tablet ) & Pregavit-M (Pregabalin 75 mg & Methylcobalamin 750 mcg Capsules) falsely claiming them as food products/nutraceuticals.

ORTHO-D was sold to Balaji Pharma, Narsaraopet, and Pregavit-M to Unity Drugs, Vaddera Bazar, Narsaraopet as per the sales invoices of total worth Rs. 2.90 lakh.

Glucosamine 750 mg, Methyl Sulfonyl Methane 250 mg and Diacerin 50 mg Tablet was approved as drug to treat Osteoarthritis and the product Pregabalin 75 mg and Methylcobalamin 750 mcg Capsules to treat Peripheral Neuropathy in adult patients.

The drugs which are falsely manufactured and sold under a food license are not manufactured in accordance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and also fail to meet the quality standards prescribed in Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) and such products may have serious implications on patient’s health. Manufacturing and selling of ‘drugs’ without a valid ‘drug licence’ is punishable under Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with an imprisonment up to five years, DG, DCA, VB Kamalasan Reddy said.