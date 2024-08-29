Telangana: DCA raid shops, finds unlicensed medicines

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 03:27 PM

Hyderabad: During raids carried out on in the last two days, the officials of Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, detected drugs falsely manufactured and sold under the guise of food products/nutraceuticals.

The DCA officials of Warangal zone detected Neurocad-G Tablets circulating in the market falsely claiming to be a food product/nutraceutical and were manufactured under a ‘food license (FSSAI license)’ illegally as a food product/nutraceutical.

A.N.Kranthi Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Vikarabad carried out the raid and seized the drugs at a medical shop in Tandur and samples were lifted for analysis.

The DCA officials also detected certain medicines circulating in the market with misleading claims on their labels, stating that they treat rheumatoid arthritis, rheumatism, kidney stones and fevers. Such claims were in contravention of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

During the special drive, the DCA officials detected Kineaz Oil at Nacharam village, Stone Crush Ras at Kokapet, Gementis Stone at Athmakur, Dengue Aid at Gadwal and Roughan Haft Barg at Jubilee Hills.

G. Indira Priyadarshini, Drugs Inspector, Habsiguda, D. Swetha Bindu, Drugs Inspector, Gandipet, J. Ashwin Kumar, Drugs Inspector, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, A. Rashmi, Drugs Inspector, Jogulamba-Gadwal, and Ch. Swapna, Drugs Inspector, Jubilee Hills were among the officers who carried out the raids.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders. Persons who make misleading advertisements regarding drugs for treatment of certain diseases and disorders are punishable under Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, with imprisonment which could extend to six months, or with fine, or with both, said DCA, Director General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy.