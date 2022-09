Telangana declares holiday on September 17

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:59 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Telangana government has declared holiday on Saturday for the government offices, all educational institutions.

Hyderabad: The State Government has declared holiday on Saturday for the government offices, all educational institutions (Private, aided and Government) on the occasion of “Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Dinotsavam”.