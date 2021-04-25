Telangana declares holidays for school and colleges from April 27

The Education Minister said the reopening of schools and junior colleges will be decided depending on the Covid-19 situation on June 1.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State government has declared holidays for schools and junior colleges from April 27 to May 31. This was disclosed by Education Minister P. Savitha Indra Reddy as per the directions of the chief minister.

She said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other education department officials.

The minister said the reopening of schools and junior colleges will be decided depending on the Covid-19 situation on June 1. The minister also said April 26 will be the last working day of the academic year.

She recalled that the government has already decided to cancel the board examination of Class 10 and passed 5,21,392 students.

Similarly, 53,79,388 students in Class 1-9 were also promoted.

