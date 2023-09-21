Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
Telangana Deeksha Battu Selected As Junior Civil Judge

A meritorious student, Deeksha bagged two gold medals in LLB for standing first in Osmania University

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:06 PM, Thu - 21 September 23
Deeksha Battu

Hyderabad: Deeksha Battu, an alumna of Osmania University (OU), has been selected as Junior Civil Judge in the Telangana State Junior Civil Judge (JCJ) notification for 2021-2022.

Deeksha got selected in her first attempt. The examination results were released on Thursday. A meritorious student, Deeksha bagged two gold medals in LLB for standing first in OU. She also secured the first rank in TS PGLCET 2021.

