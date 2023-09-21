Telangana: Deeksha Battu selected as Junior Civil Judge

Hyderabad: Deeksha Battu, an alumna of Osmania University (OU), has been selected as Junior Civil Judge in the Telangana State Junior Civil Judge (JCJ) notification for 2021-2022.

Deeksha got selected in her first attempt. The examination results were released on Thursday. A meritorious student, Deeksha bagged two gold medals in LLB for standing first in OU. She also secured the first rank in TS PGLCET 2021.

