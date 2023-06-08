Telangana development possible only with CM KCR: Puvvada

Puvvada Ajay Kumar participated in Cheruvula Panduga organised at Wyra Reservoir in the district on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar performed pooja at Wyra reservoir in Khammam district as part of Cheruvula Panduga on Thursday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao restored all the tanks, which were neglected by the past rulers, to their former glory through Mission Kakatiya, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Cultivation of crops under the restored tanks has increased by 150 percent and the yield has also increased phenomenally, the minister explained adding development of Telangana was only possible with Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ajay Kumar participated in Cheruvula Panduga organised at Wyra Reservoir in the district on Thursday as part of the Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations. Addressing a gathering he said the State government had spent Rs 5,000 crore to restore 46, 000 tanks in the State due to which the ground water level increased.

Keeping in mind Telangana’s climate, availability of water resources, geographical and social conditions centuries ago Kakatiya kings made the villages self-sufficient by constructing chain link tanks. They were all restored by the visionary Chief Minister.

Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, district Collector VP Gautham and additional Collector Snehalatha M were present.